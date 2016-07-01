Overview

Dr. M Vincent Makhlouf, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from General Surgery - St Joseph Hospital, Chicago, Illinois and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Makhlouf works at M. VINCENT MAKHLOUF MD FACS in Chicago, IL with other offices in Des Plaines, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.