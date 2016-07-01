Dr. M Vincent Makhlouf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makhlouf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. M Vincent Makhlouf, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. M Vincent Makhlouf, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from General Surgery - St Joseph Hospital, Chicago, Illinois and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Swedish Covenant Hospital5145 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 293-5331Monday8:45am - 5:45pmTuesday8:45am - 5:45pmWednesday8:45am - 5:45pmThursday8:45am - 5:45pmFriday8:45am - 5:45pmSaturday8:45am - 5:45pmSunday8:45am - 5:45pm
ENHANCED FORM PLASTIC SURGERY - Medical Office of M. Vincent Makhlouf M.D., F.A.C.S.9301 Golf Rd Ste 110, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 297-8001Monday9:00am - 10:00pmTuesday9:00am - 10:00pmWednesday9:00am - 10:00pmThursday9:00am - 10:00pmFriday9:00am - 10:00pmSaturday9:00am - 10:00pmSunday9:00am - 10:00pm
Mount Sinai Hospital - Sinai Medical Group -1500 S Fairfield Ave, Chicago, IL 60608 Directions (773) 257-4752
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Makhlouf was very detailed when explaining the procedure and what to expect. I knew exactly what to expect before, during and after the procedure and didn't go into it blindly thanks to him! He and his staff were very helpful and got back to me asap whenever concerns needed to be addressed. His work is amazing and I love how proud he is of his work. I highly recommend him!
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- Conn Combined Hands Prgm
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, St Louis University, St Louis, Missouri
- General Surgery - St Joseph Hospital, Chicago, Illinois
- Doctor of Medicine - American University of Beirut
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
