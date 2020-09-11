Overview of Dr. Manu Mathews, MD

Dr. Manu Mathews, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center and Medical City North Hills.



Dr. Mathews works at Invicta Healthcare in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.