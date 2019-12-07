See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Webster, TX
Dr. Manubai Nagamani, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (29)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Manubai Nagamani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Madurai Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Houston Physicians' Hospital.

Dr. Nagamani works at Houston Bay Area Fertility Center in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Bay Area Fertility Center
    9 Professional Park Dr Ste C, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 632-2653

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
  • Houston Physicians' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 07, 2019
    Dr Manubai Nagamani and the wonderful staff that work with her are truly a godsend. We cannot thank them enough! What sets them apart from others is that they actually care. You are not just another “customer” that they are looking to profit from. I can say with full confidence that Dr. Nagamani knows what she is doing and talking about. After being told by other doctors that our only chance was IVF (after 2 years of trying), I am so happy and blessed to say that we are now 11 weeks pregnant after only two months of treatment with Dr. Nagamani. She genuinely wants to find the problem and best possible solution for your situation, which she does successfully. A very knowledgeable and thorough, not to mention encouraging, doctor. As well as the staff, who are some of the nicest most helpful people. I wholeheartedly recommend her to anyone that is having difficulty conceiving and is seeking genuine help and top notch care!
    Hana A. — Dec 07, 2019
    About Dr. Manubai Nagamani, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 56 years of experience
    • English, Spanish and Tamil
    • 1043372253
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    • St Luke's Hosp
    • St John's Hosp
    • Madurai Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manubai Nagamani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagamani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nagamani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nagamani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nagamani works at Houston Bay Area Fertility Center in Webster, TX. View the full address on Dr. Nagamani’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagamani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagamani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagamani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagamani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

