Overview of Dr. Manuel Aguilera, MD

Dr. Manuel Aguilera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carson, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U of the East and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Aguilera works at Rampart Multi Specialty Inc in Carson, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.