Overview

Dr. Manuel Alvarez, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from U.C.E. School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Alvarez works at Maternal Fetal Medicine in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like High Risk Pregnancy, Breech Position and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.