Dr. Manuel Alzugaray, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.8 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Manuel Alzugaray, MD

Dr. Manuel Alzugaray, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SALAMANCA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Alzugaray works at Dr. Alzugaray A Manuel - MD in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Myofascial Trigger Point Injection and Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alzugaray's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Manuel A Alzugaray MD PA
    2340 Coral Way, Coral Gables, FL 33145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 858-7992

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Trigger Point Injection
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Trigger Point Injection

Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Manuel Alzugaray, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417033754
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SALAMANCA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manuel Alzugaray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alzugaray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alzugaray has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alzugaray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alzugaray works at Dr. Alzugaray A Manuel - MD in Coral Gables, FL. View the full address on Dr. Alzugaray’s profile.

    Dr. Alzugaray has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Myofascial Trigger Point Injection and Trigger Point Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alzugaray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Alzugaray. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alzugaray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alzugaray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alzugaray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

