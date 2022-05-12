Overview

Dr. Manuel Arroyo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.



Dr. Arroyo works at High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.