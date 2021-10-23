See All Psychiatrists in Saratoga Springs, NY
Dr. Manuel Astruc, MD

Psychiatry
3.6 (25)
Map Pin Small Saratoga Springs, NY
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Manuel Astruc, MD

Dr. Manuel Astruc, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.

Dr. Astruc works at Elliot-bearce Associates Csw PC in Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Astruc's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elliot-bearce Associates Csw PC
    409 Maple Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 583-7410
  2. 2
    Private Practice
    414 Maple Ave Ste 700, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 583-7410
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saratoga Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Combination Drug Dependence
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Treatment frequency



Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 23, 2021
    
    About Dr. Manuel Astruc, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700863255
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manuel Astruc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Astruc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Astruc has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Astruc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Astruc works at Elliot-bearce Associates Csw PC in Saratoga Springs, NY. View the full address on Dr. Astruc’s profile.

    Dr. Astruc has seen patients for Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Astruc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Astruc. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Astruc.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Astruc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Astruc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

