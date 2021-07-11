Dr. Manuel Barbeito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barbeito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Barbeito, MD
Overview
Dr. Manuel Barbeito, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Barbeito works at
Locations
-
1
South Florida Institute of Pain Management9370 SW 72nd St Ste 150, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 663-6681
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barbeito?
I suffer from Chronic pain syndrome and Doctor Barbieto has helped me get my life back and I can’t thank him enough, he takes time to listen to all his patients concerns and explains everything to you in detail. Both front desk assistants are very helpful and professional.
About Dr. Manuel Barbeito, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1902824857
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barbeito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barbeito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barbeito works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Barbeito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barbeito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barbeito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barbeito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.