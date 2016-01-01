Overview of Dr. Manuel Blanco, MD

Dr. Manuel Blanco, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PONTIFICAL CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Blanco works at UCLA Neurosurgery in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Concussion, Cranial Trauma and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.