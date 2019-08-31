Overview

Dr. Manuel Borrego, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA.



Dr. Borrego works at United Medical Clinic in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.