Dr. Manuel Braga Neto, MD

Gastroenterology
Overview

Dr. Manuel Braga Neto, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, MN. 

Dr. Braga Neto works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic-rochester
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 284-2511

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus

Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
pH Probe
Liver Function Test
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
pH Probe
Liver Function Test

Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
pH Probe
  View other providers who treat pH Probe
Liver Function Test
Abdominal Pain
Achalasia
Anal or Rectal Pain
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cirrhosis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia
Enteritis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Varices
Gallbladder Scan
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Screening Colonoscopy
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Celiac Disease
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Duodenal Polypectomy
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dysentery
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophagitis
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastroparesis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Biopsy
Malnutrition
Manometry
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Pancreatitis
Peptic Ulcer
Pouchitis
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Ulcerative Colitis
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Manuel Braga Neto, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174902761
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Braga Neto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Braga Neto works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Braga Neto’s profile.

    Dr. Braga Neto has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braga Neto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braga Neto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braga Neto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

