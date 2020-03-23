Dr. Manuel Caceresserrano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caceresserrano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Caceresserrano, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Manuel Caceresserrano, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They graduated from BOOKER T WASHINGTON CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Sherman L. Armstrong MD PC1722 Pine St Ste 201, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 264-8741
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
I had surgery on 03/11/2020. Dr Caceres spent so much time with me explaining why I needed surgery I had lots questions. Robotic surgery was a breeze had surgery stomach Wed. Walked out hospital Friday! Dr. Caceres his RN Patricia and staff are best. Dr Caceres has best bedside manner ever. He is my surgeon for life. If your scared have surgery unsure he is your man. Calvin C.
- General Surgery
- English
- 1407081300
- BOOKER T WASHINGTON CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE
