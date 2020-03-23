See All General Surgeons in Montgomery, AL
Dr. Manuel Caceresserrano, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (8)
Overview

Dr. Manuel Caceresserrano, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They graduated from BOOKER T WASHINGTON CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.

Dr. Caceresserrano works at Jackson Surgical Associates in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sherman L. Armstrong MD PC
    1722 Pine St Ste 201, Montgomery, AL 36106

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson Hospital and Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 23, 2020
    I had surgery on 03/11/2020. Dr Caceres spent so much time with me explaining why I needed surgery I had lots questions. Robotic surgery was a breeze had surgery stomach Wed. Walked out hospital Friday! Dr. Caceres his RN Patricia and staff are best. Dr Caceres has best bedside manner ever. He is my surgeon for life. If your scared have surgery unsure he is your man. Calvin C.
    Calvin C. — Mar 23, 2020
    About Dr. Manuel Caceresserrano, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407081300
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BOOKER T WASHINGTON CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manuel Caceresserrano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caceresserrano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caceresserrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caceresserrano works at Jackson Surgical Associates in Montgomery, AL. View the full address on Dr. Caceresserrano’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Caceresserrano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caceresserrano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caceresserrano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caceresserrano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

