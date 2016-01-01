See All Urologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Manuel Camacho, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Manuel Camacho, MD

Urology
3.9 (11)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Manuel Camacho, MD

Dr. Manuel Camacho, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Homestead Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs and Uhealth Tower.

Dr. Camacho works at Manuel F Camacho MD PA in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urethral Dilation, Vesicoureteral Reflux and Urethral Stricture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Raymond Leveillee, MD
Dr. Raymond Leveillee, MD
4.2 (47)
View Profile

Dr. Camacho's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Office
    7500 SW 8th St Ste 302, Miami, FL 33144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • Homestead Hospital
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • Larkin Community Hospital
  • Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
  • Uhealth Tower

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urethral Dilation
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Urethral Stricture
Urethral Dilation
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Urethral Stricture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystoscopy Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urology Procedure Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Camacho?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Manuel Camacho, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Manuel Camacho, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Camacho to family and friends

    Dr. Camacho's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Camacho

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Manuel Camacho, MD.

    About Dr. Manuel Camacho, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699955195
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manuel Camacho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camacho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Camacho has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Camacho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Camacho works at Manuel F Camacho MD PA in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Camacho’s profile.

    Dr. Camacho has seen patients for Urethral Dilation, Vesicoureteral Reflux and Urethral Stricture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Camacho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Camacho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camacho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camacho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camacho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Manuel Camacho, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.