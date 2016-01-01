Dr. Ceja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manuel Ceja, MD
Overview of Dr. Manuel Ceja, MD
Dr. Manuel Ceja, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Ceja's Office Locations
- 1 78a Kennedy Airport, Jamaica, NY 11430 Directions (718) 656-9500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Manuel Ceja, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1063473742
Education & Certifications
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ceja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ceja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ceja.
