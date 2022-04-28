Overview of Dr. Manuel Corrales, MD

Dr. Manuel Corrales, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Escuela Autonoma De Ciencias Medicas De Centro America, Universidad De Ciencias Medicas (Ucimed) and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Corrales works at DuPage Medical Group - Official in Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.