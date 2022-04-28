Dr. Manuel Corrales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corrales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Corrales, MD
Overview of Dr. Manuel Corrales, MD
Dr. Manuel Corrales, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Escuela Autonoma De Ciencias Medicas De Centro America, Universidad De Ciencias Medicas (Ucimed) and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago and Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Corrales' Office Locations
Surgery2 Uno Cir, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 725-2277
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- Pipefitters
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was happy that I was referred to a surgeon that has a wonderful personality and has a genuine concern for his patients. Immediately I felt comfortable meeting him and confident that I would be in great hands. Thank you, Dr. Corrales, for a job well done.
About Dr. Manuel Corrales, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063445864
Education & Certifications
- Christus St Joseph Hospital
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Escuela Autonoma De Ciencias Medicas De Centro America, Universidad De Ciencias Medicas (Ucimed)
- Escuela Autonoma de Ciencias Medicas de Centroamerica
- General Surgery
Dr. Corrales works at
