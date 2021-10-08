Overview of Dr. Manuel Cruz-Diaz, MD

Dr. Manuel Cruz-Diaz, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Cruz-Diaz works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Vesicoureteral Reflux and Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.