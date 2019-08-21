Dr. Manuel Cunanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cunanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Cunanan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Manuel Cunanan, MD
Dr. Manuel Cunanan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Somers Point, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Cunanan's Office Locations
Shore Physicians Group18 W New York Ave, Somers Point, NJ 08244 Directions (609) 926-1450
Hospital Affiliations
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My husband saw Dr. Cunanan in his Millville, NJ office. We would recommend him to anyone requiring a Pulmonologist, he was skilled, compassionate, and caring. His office staff was great as well. We were referred last minute after my husband had an abnormal chest Xray and cat-scan. He saw Chris right away on a Friday afternoon, and they even waited for me to get there after 5:00 pm from an hour away. He made the proper referrals to great surgeons and cancer specialists and followed up to check in with Chris. His and the staff's kindness are unmatched!
About Dr. Manuel Cunanan, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1144474636
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara Facultad De Medicina
