Overview of Dr. Manuel Cunanan, MD

Dr. Manuel Cunanan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Somers Point, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Cunanan works at SHORE MEDICAL CENTER in Somers Point, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.