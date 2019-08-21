See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Somers Point, NJ
Dr. Manuel Cunanan, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Somers Point, NJ
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Manuel Cunanan, MD

Dr. Manuel Cunanan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Somers Point, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Cunanan works at SHORE MEDICAL CENTER in Somers Point, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Cunanan's Office Locations

    Shore Physicians Group
    18 W New York Ave, Somers Point, NJ 08244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 926-1450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 21, 2019
    My husband saw Dr. Cunanan in his Millville, NJ office. We would recommend him to anyone requiring a Pulmonologist, he was skilled, compassionate, and caring. His office staff was great as well. We were referred last minute after my husband had an abnormal chest Xray and cat-scan. He saw Chris right away on a Friday afternoon, and they even waited for me to get there after 5:00 pm from an hour away. He made the proper referrals to great surgeons and cancer specialists and followed up to check in with Chris. His and the staff's kindness are unmatched!
    Lisa Hawk — Aug 21, 2019
    About Dr. Manuel Cunanan, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144474636
    Education & Certifications

    • Temple University Hospital
    • The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara Facultad De Medicina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manuel Cunanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cunanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cunanan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cunanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cunanan works at SHORE MEDICAL CENTER in Somers Point, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Cunanan’s profile.

    Dr. Cunanan has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cunanan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunanan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunanan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cunanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cunanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

