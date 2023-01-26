Overview of Dr. Manuel Dasilva, MD

Dr. Manuel Dasilva, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.



Dr. Dasilva works at University Orthopedics Inc. in East Greenwich, RI with other offices in East Providence, RI and Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.