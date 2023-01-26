Dr. Dasilva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manuel Dasilva, MD
Overview of Dr. Manuel Dasilva, MD
Dr. Manuel Dasilva, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
Dr. Dasilva's Office Locations
University Orthopedics Inc.1598 S County Trl Ste 100, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 884-1177
Ocpn-uoi Inc.1 Kettle Point Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 884-9838Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Rehabilitation Unit593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-4000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Office was very organized.
About Dr. Manuel Dasilva, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dasilva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dasilva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dasilva has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dasilva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dasilva speaks Portuguese.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Dasilva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dasilva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dasilva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dasilva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.