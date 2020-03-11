See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Ocala, FL
Dr. Manuel Delcharco, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (78)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Manuel Delcharco, MD

Dr. Manuel Delcharco, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.

Dr. Delcharco works at M. DelCharco, Jr., M.D. LLC in Ocala, FL with other offices in Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Yeast Infections and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Delcharco's Office Locations

    Associates of Obsterics & Gynecology PA
    2801 SE 1st Ave Ste 101, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 690-6300
    The Villages
    8550 NE 138th Ln Bldg 400, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 690-6300

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Ocala
  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Yeast Infections
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Yeast Infections
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Natural Childbirth Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Prolapse Treatment Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Mar 11, 2020
    I’m so sorry to say that I don’t remember the name of the wonderful (new)lady who attended to me. Suffice it to say that she was awesome. Very attentive and detailed. I felt that she took the time to go over my file & asked me questions. Great appointment
    — Mar 11, 2020
    About Dr. Manuel Delcharco, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245230127
    Education & Certifications

    • University Kans
    • U Tenn
    • University of Florida
    • Tulane
