Dr. Manuel Dumlao, MD

Psychiatry
3.9 (15)
Map Pin Small Dearborn, MI
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Manuel Dumlao, MD

Dr. Manuel Dumlao, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Dumlao works at Manuel F Dumlao MD in Dearborn, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dumlao's Office Locations

  1. 1
    George Psychological Services PC
    2314 Monroe St, Dearborn, MI 48124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 562-6633

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Bipolar Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cofinity
    • CoreSource
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 20, 2019
    It was an awesome visit . I have nothing but nice things to say about Dr Dumlao and the staff .
    — May 20, 2019
    About Dr. Manuel Dumlao, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184683856
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wayne State University/Lafayette Cliic
    Residency
    • Lafayette Clinic
    Internship
    • University of the Philipines-Philippine General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manuel Dumlao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dumlao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dumlao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dumlao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dumlao works at Manuel F Dumlao MD in Dearborn, MI. View the full address on Dr. Dumlao’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dumlao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dumlao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dumlao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dumlao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

