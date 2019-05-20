Overview of Dr. Manuel Dumlao, MD

Dr. Manuel Dumlao, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Dumlao works at Manuel F Dumlao MD in Dearborn, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.