Dr. Manuel Dumlao, MD
Overview of Dr. Manuel Dumlao, MD
Dr. Manuel Dumlao, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Dumlao's Office Locations
George Psychological Services PC2314 Monroe St, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 562-6633
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cofinity
- CoreSource
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
It was an awesome visit . I have nothing but nice things to say about Dr Dumlao and the staff .
About Dr. Manuel Dumlao, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1184683856
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University/Lafayette Cliic
- Lafayette Clinic
- University of the Philipines-Philippine General Hospital
- University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dumlao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dumlao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dumlao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dumlao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dumlao.
