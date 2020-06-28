Dr. Manuel Ferreira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferreira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Ferreira, MD
Overview of Dr. Manuel Ferreira, MD
Dr. Manuel Ferreira, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Ferreira works at
Dr. Ferreira's Office Locations
Surgery Pavilion1959 NE Pacific St Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferreira?
I had a tumor growing out of the nerve sheathings in my brain on the 9, 10, and 11 cranial nerves. My experience with Dr. Ferreira was great. He is an incredible doctor and very caring. My situation was scary, but Dr. Ferreira was a calming and confident presence throughout. The surgery was 8 hours long and I have since healed and recovered really well with almost little to zero impacts.
About Dr. Manuel Ferreira, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1164497202
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferreira has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferreira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ferreira using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ferreira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferreira has seen patients for Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy, Brain Surgery and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferreira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferreira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferreira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferreira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.