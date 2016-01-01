Overview

Dr. Manuel Figueroa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 62 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Monterey Park Hospital.



Dr. Figueroa works at MANUEL I FIGUEROA INC in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.