Dr. Manuel Fonseca, DO

Family Medicine
33 years of experience

Dr. Manuel Fonseca, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center.

Dr. Fonseca works at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center in Florence, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MUSC Health Florence Medical Center
    805 Pamplico Hwy, Florence, SC 29505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Detoxification Evaluation
Burn Injuries
Humerus Fracture
Detoxification Evaluation
Burn Injuries
Humerus Fracture

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Manuel Fonseca, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1790769396
    Education & Certifications

    • Wyoming Vly Fp Res
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Emergency Medicine and Family Practice
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Florence Medical Center

