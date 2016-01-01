Dr. Manuel Fonseca, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fonseca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Fonseca, DO
Overview
Dr. Manuel Fonseca, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center.
Dr. Fonseca works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Florence Medical Center805 Pamplico Hwy, Florence, SC 29505 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fonseca?
About Dr. Manuel Fonseca, DO
- Family Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1790769396
Education & Certifications
- Wyoming Vly Fp Res
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Emergency Medicine and Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fonseca accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fonseca using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fonseca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fonseca works at
Dr. Fonseca has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fonseca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fonseca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fonseca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.