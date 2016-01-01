Dr. Franco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manuel Franco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Manuel Franco, MD
Dr. Manuel Franco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DE SANTIAGO DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MIDICAS.
Dr. Franco works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Franco's Office Locations
-
1
Miami Beach Office1200 ALTON RD, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Directions (305) 534-0076
-
2
Manuel A. Franco MD PA600 NW 35th Ave Ste 202, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 631-9875
-
3
Lha Smiles Design Inc7500 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33144 Directions (305) 265-9686
-
4
Miami Beach Medical Consultants Llc.12550 Biscayne Blvd Ste 100, North Miami, FL 33181 Directions (305) 534-0076
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Franco?
About Dr. Manuel Franco, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1396763595
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DE SANTIAGO DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MIDICAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franco works at
Dr. Franco speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Franco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.