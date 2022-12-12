Overview of Dr. Manuel Gallego, MD

Dr. Manuel Gallego, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arcadia, FL. They completed their residency with Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health



Dr. Gallego works at Community Care Counseling Svcs in Arcadia, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.