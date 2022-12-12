See All Psychiatrists in Arcadia, FL
Dr. Manuel Gallego, MD

Psychiatry
4.2 (31)
Map Pin Small Arcadia, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Manuel Gallego, MD

Dr. Manuel Gallego, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arcadia, FL. They completed their residency with Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health

Dr. Gallego works at Community Care Counseling Svcs in Arcadia, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gallego's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Community Care Counseling Svcs
    725 N 12th Ave, Arcadia, FL 34266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 494-1242

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Manuel Gallego, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1508816752
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manuel Gallego, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallego is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gallego has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gallego has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gallego works at Community Care Counseling Svcs in Arcadia, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gallego’s profile.

    Dr. Gallego has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallego on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallego. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallego.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallego, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallego appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
