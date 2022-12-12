Dr. Manuel Gallego, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallego is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Gallego, MD
Overview of Dr. Manuel Gallego, MD
Dr. Manuel Gallego, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arcadia, FL. They completed their residency with Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
Dr. Gallego works at
Dr. Gallego's Office Locations
Community Care Counseling Svcs725 N 12th Ave, Arcadia, FL 34266 Directions (863) 494-1242
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I’m my opinion: Dr. Gallego is very caring, kind hearted, smart, knowledgeable, enthusiastic, and a brilliant doctor with a lot of empathy and concern for one’s well being. He is a humble human being. He will give you and your family all the reasonable time you require. You never feel rushed. So everyone waits their turn, but knows they will get his utmost attention. He is not quick to try out new medications on you and will wait till something truly works right. He is cautious. He thinks deeply as he listens to you and your family. I find him to be a brilliant physician and human being and and he is definitely worth a visit.
About Dr. Manuel Gallego, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1508816752
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallego has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallego accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallego has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallego has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallego on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gallego speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallego. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallego.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallego, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallego appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.