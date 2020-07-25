Overview of Dr. Manuel Garcia, MD

Dr. Manuel Garcia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Castroville, TX. They completed their fellowship with Tex Tech University School Med|Texas Tech University Health Science Center



Dr. Garcia works at Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - Castroville in Castroville, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.