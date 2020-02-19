Overview of Dr. Manuel Gonzalez, MD

Dr. Manuel Gonzalez, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Longview, WA. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Davis Medical Center, Lexington Medical Center, Mcleod Health Clarendon and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Peacehealth St John Medical Center Laboratory in Longview, WA with other offices in Sumter, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.