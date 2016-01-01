Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manuel Gonzalez, MD
Overview
Dr. Manuel Gonzalez, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their residency with Mt Auburn Hospital
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Locations
-
1
Stronghealth Network Pllc815 NW 57th Ave Ste 130, Miami, FL 33126 Directions (305) 261-8001
-
2
Palmetto General Hospital2001 W 68th St, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 266-2286
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Manuel Gonzalez, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1639182371
Education & Certifications
- Mt Auburn Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and and Stenting, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
