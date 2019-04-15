Dr. Manuel Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Manuel Gonzalez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo.
Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations
Gonzalez Manuel MD Office1101 Corpus Christi St, Laredo, TX 78040 Directions (956) 727-8470
Doctors Hospital of Laredo10700 McPherson Rd, Laredo, TX 78045 Directions (210) 979-6718
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
That post about a grandpa dying cause of Doc is ridiculous theres only so much a doctor can do to save a life then higher powers come into play, also how sick was he ultimately theres several factors that can play a part. Dr. Gonzalez is a great doctor super attentive and dedicated. Very well rounded in his fields wound care and general surgery super service when my family has been attended by him.
- General Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1710061239
Education & Certifications
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.