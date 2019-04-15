Overview of Dr. Manuel Gonzalez, MD

Dr. Manuel Gonzalez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo.



Dr. Gonzalez works at GONZALEZ MANUEL MD OFFICE in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.