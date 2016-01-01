Dr. Manuel Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Gonzalez, MD
Overview of Dr. Manuel Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Manuel Gonzalez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Caldas.
Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations
Parkinson And Movement Disorders Clinic2320 North Blvd W, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (863) 204-9800
Parkinson's & Movement Disorders Clinic of Orlando171 Webb Dr Ste 2, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (863) 204-9800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- Tricare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Manuel Gonzalez, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750429551
Education & Certifications
- Universidad De Caldas
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
