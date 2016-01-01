Overview of Dr. Manuel Gonzalez, MD

Dr. Manuel Gonzalez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Caldas.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Parkinson And Movement Disorders Clinic in Davenport, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.