Dr. Manuel Grinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Grinberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Manuel Grinberg, MD
Dr. Manuel Grinberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital, Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.
Dr. Grinberg works at
Dr. Grinberg's Office Locations
-
1
Urological Associates of Li PC250 Patchogue Yaphank Rd Ste 11B, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 475-5335
-
2
Advanced Urology Centers of New York - Port Jeffer23 S Howell Ave Ste K, Centereach, NY 11720 Directions (631) 473-1178
-
3
Long Island Community Hospital101 Hospital Rd, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 654-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Community Hospital
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grinberg?
Very impressed with Dr. Grinberg and his staff! Highestr marks all the way around.
About Dr. Manuel Grinberg, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114928967
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Penn
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grinberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grinberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grinberg works at
Dr. Grinberg has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grinberg speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Grinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grinberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.