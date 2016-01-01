See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Manuel Hernandez, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Manuel Hernandez, MD is a Pulmonologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Costa Rica and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.

Dr. Hernandez works at Pulmonary & Critical Care Physician of South Florida in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Smoking Cessation Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary & Critical Care Physician of South Florida
    351 NW 42nd Ave Ste 101, Miami, FL 33126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 856-8166
  2. 2
    Pulmonary & Critical Care Physician of South Florida
    7500 SW 8th St Ste 301, Miami, FL 33144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 856-8166

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Coral Gables Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Accelerated Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adult Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchioalveolar Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bronchogenic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Clear Cell Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Left-Sided Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Right-Sided Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
High-Risk Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Corticosteroid-Induced Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Labored Breathing Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumohemothorax Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Dexfenfluramine-Induced Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Familial Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Fenfluramine-Induced Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypoxic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Thromboembolic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Respiratory Arrest Chevron Icon
Respiratory Distress Syndrome Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • Careplus
    • CareSource
    • CeltiCare Health
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSource of Ohio
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Prudential
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Manuel Hernandez, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1265420657
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Medical School of Houston
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital, University Of Miami School Of Medicine
    • University of Costa Rica
    • Louisiana State University, New Orleans, La
    • Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
