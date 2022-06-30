See All Dermatologists in Punta Gorda, FL
Dr. Manuel Hernandez, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (8)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Manuel Hernandez, MD is a Dermatologist in Punta Gorda, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine.

Dr. Hernandez works at Manuel H. Hernandez M D P A in Punta Gorda, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Manuel H. Hernandez M D P A
    4235 Kings Hwy Unit 101, Punta Gorda, FL 33980 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 764-7773

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Actinic Keratosis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Treatment frequency



Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Manuel Hernandez, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1609990605
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
Residency
Medical Education
  • Tufts University School of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hernandez works at Manuel H. Hernandez M D P A in Punta Gorda, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hernandez’s profile.

Dr. Hernandez has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

