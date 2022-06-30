Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manuel Hernandez, MD
Dr. Manuel Hernandez, MD is a Dermatologist in Punta Gorda, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine.
Manuel H. Hernandez M D P A4235 Kings Hwy Unit 101, Punta Gorda, FL 33980 Directions (941) 764-7773
Went in for a skin check and was pleased that there we no problems. Scheduled to go back in 1 year.
About Dr. Manuel Hernandez, MD
- Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
- Tufts University School of Medicine
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
