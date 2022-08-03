Overview of Dr. Manuel Lopez, MD

Dr. Manuel Lopez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast.



They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.