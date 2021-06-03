Dr. Manuel Mendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Mendez, MD
Overview of Dr. Manuel Mendez, MD
Dr. Manuel Mendez, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Boston University School Of Medicine
Dr. Mendez works at
Dr. Mendez's Office Locations
-
1
West Palm Beach Office1620 N Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 833-0770
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mendez?
Brilliant and professional person. Outstanding doctor. Thanks
About Dr. Manuel Mendez, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1932134467
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- University Mass Med Center
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendez works at
Dr. Mendez has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.