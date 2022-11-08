See All Dermatologists in Tinley Park, IL
Dr. Manuel Mesirow, MD

Dermatology
3.3 (28)
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Manuel Mesirow, MD is a Dermatologist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Mesirow works at Dermatology Associates in Tinley Park, IL with other offices in Palos Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates
    Dermatology Associates
18425 West Creek Dr Ste F, Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 444-8300
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 11:00am
  2. 2
    Dermatology Associates
    Dermatology Associates
13401 S Ridgeland Ave, Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 444-8300
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ingalls Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seborrheic Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 08, 2022
    Dr. Mesirow is one of the best going now. Not sure if he’s still accepting new patients, but I had to wait a while for an opening, and now I see why! My hair is already growing back at the crown of my head and the vitiligo is slowing dissipating. I appreciate him so much as my doctor! I’m so blessed to be under his care. I can tell right away when I’m in his office that he cares and wants to give the best diagnoses. Within a month, under his care, I am already seeing a sufficient change to my face and hair. He’s one of a kind.
    Dalcour — Nov 08, 2022
    About Dr. Manuel Mesirow, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396711503
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    • Dermatology
