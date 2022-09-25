Dr. Manuel Molina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Molina, MD
Overview of Dr. Manuel Molina, MD
Dr. Manuel Molina, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Marshall University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boone Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital, St. Mary's Medical Center and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Molina's Office Locations
Majestro Molina Ede MD Inc.415 Morris St Ste 104, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 343-4691
Teays Valley office1399 Hospital Dr, Hurricane, WV 25526 Directions (304) 757-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Memorial Hospital
- CAMC General Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Molina is a calm, soft spoken, kind physician. I had a knee replacement and am totally satisfied. Dr. Molina also has a PA, Matt, who is wonderful as well.
About Dr. Manuel Molina, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Tenn Health Science Ctr
- University Hospital S Tx Med Center
- Marshall University School Of Medicine
- Marshall University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Molina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molina has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Molina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Molina speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Molina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.