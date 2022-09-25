Overview of Dr. Manuel Molina, MD

Dr. Manuel Molina, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Marshall University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boone Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital, St. Mary's Medical Center and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Molina works at Orthopedic Health Care Associates, Inc. in Charleston, WV with other offices in Hurricane, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.