Dr. Manuel Molina-Vega, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Manuel Molina-Vega, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from U Panama and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Molina-Vega works at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeland Regional Health North Campus/Hollis Cancer Center
    Lakeland Regional Health North Campus/Hollis Cancer Center
3525 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 603-6565

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeland Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Colorectal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Colorectal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Treatment frequency



Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vesicocolic Fistula Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 19, 2022
    Dr. Molina Vega preformed 3 Surgeries. And a Biopsy for Sigmoid/Rectal cancer. He is very thorough and knowledgeable at what he does. Doesn't rush to just do surgery. Wants to do what is going to be the best for you and your cancer treatment. Works as a Team with your other Doctors. Is up to date on all current studies etc. Would definitely recommend him. Amy, Jill and his entire staff are wonderful. Thank You for Saving my life
    Sherry Chilson — Sep 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Manuel Molina-Vega, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1144421546
    Education & Certifications

    • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    • U Panama
    • University of Panama / Faculty of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manuel Molina-Vega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molina-Vega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Molina-Vega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Molina-Vega works at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center in Lakeland, FL. View the full address on Dr. Molina-Vega’s profile.

    Dr. Molina-Vega has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Molina-Vega on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Molina-Vega. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molina-Vega.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molina-Vega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molina-Vega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

