Dr. Manuel Morlote, MD
Dr. Manuel Morlote, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY.
Union Health Center160 W 26TH ST, New York, NY 10001 Directions (646) 660-9999
9317 Medical Office PC9317 Roosevelt Ave, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 446-0270
Williamsburgh Internal Medicine PC231 S 3rd St, Brooklyn, NY 11211 Directions (718) 408-6620
New York Cardiovascular Associates275 7th Ave, New York, NY 10001 Directions (646) 233-1838
- 5 4008 Forley St, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 446-0270
- 6 530 1st Ave # 3D, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7071
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I don't think I've every felt in safer hands. Dr. Morlote is great at really listening; I felt heard and valued. He's insights, assessments, and recommendations have always been effective for me over the several years I've been seeing him at Langone in Chelsea
- Cardiology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1316910136
- Cabrini Med Ctr
