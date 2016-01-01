Overview

Dr. Manuel Oscos-Sanchez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Oscos-Sanchez works at UTH Westover Hills in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.