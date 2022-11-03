Dr. Padron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manuel Padron, MD
Overview of Dr. Manuel Padron, MD
Dr. Manuel Padron, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Padron's Office Locations
Dr. Padron Manuel - MD8501 SW 124th Ave Ste 112, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (305) 448-4431
Urology Center2931 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33145 Directions (305) 448-4431
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Every time I go to my appointments they treat me very well and the friendliness of all the staff is excellent and the staff is very professional. I recommend this clinic always.
About Dr. Manuel Padron, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1033189196
Education & Certifications
- University Fla
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Padron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Padron has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
274 patients have reviewed Dr. Padron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.