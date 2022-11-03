Overview of Dr. Manuel Padron, MD

Dr. Manuel Padron, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Padron works at Dr. Manuel Padron MD in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.