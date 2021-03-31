Overview

Dr. Manuel Pardo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.



Dr. Pardo works at Lab Corp-plantation Rd in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.