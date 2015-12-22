Dr. Manuel Pedroso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pedroso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Pedroso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Manuel Pedroso, MD
Dr. Manuel Pedroso, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from U San Carlos, Guatemala City.
Dr. Pedroso works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pedroso's Office Locations
-
1
Pedroso Pediatrics PA117 S 17th Ave, Hollywood, FL 33020 Directions (954) 923-9494
-
2
Dental Care PA3925 ALTON RD, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-0654
-
3
Zoraida Rivera-hidalgo MD PA2647 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33020 Directions (954) 923-9494
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pedroso?
Honest and caring doctor, right to the point.
About Dr. Manuel Pedroso, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851464077
Education & Certifications
- Schneider Chldns Hosp/LI Jewish Med Ctr
- U San Carlos, Guatemala City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pedroso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pedroso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pedroso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pedroso works at
Dr. Pedroso speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Pedroso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pedroso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pedroso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pedroso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.