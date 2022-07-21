See All Oncologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Manuel Penalver, MD

Oncology
4.7 (76)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Manuel Penalver, MD

Dr. Manuel Penalver, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Dr. Penalver works at HCA Florida Institute for Gynecologic Oncology - North in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions and Colporrhaphy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Penalver's Office Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Institute for Gynecologic Oncology - North
    9220 SW 72nd St Ste 206, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 563-1550
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital
  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Colporrhaphy
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Colporrhaphy

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 21, 2022
    I have driven to South Miami from Davie for Dr. Penalver. He did my hysterectomy 11 years ago. I trust his reputation & his expertise. In my opinion, he is a rock star!
    E. Tomasini — Jul 21, 2022
    About Dr. Manuel Penalver, MD

    • Oncology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1821095829
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Miami/jackson Memorial Hospital - Obstetrics And Gynecology
    • University Of Miami/jackson Memorial Hospital - Obstetrics And Gynecology
    • University Of Miami/jackson Memorial Hospital - Pathology, Anatomic And Clinical
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manuel Penalver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penalver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Penalver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Penalver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Penalver works at HCA Florida Institute for Gynecologic Oncology - North in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Penalver’s profile.

    Dr. Penalver has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions and Colporrhaphy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Penalver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Penalver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penalver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penalver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penalver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

