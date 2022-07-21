Dr. Manuel Penalver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penalver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Penalver, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Manuel Penalver, MD
Dr. Manuel Penalver, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
Dr. Penalver's Office Locations
HCA Florida Institute for Gynecologic Oncology - North9220 SW 72nd St Ste 206, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (786) 563-1550Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have driven to South Miami from Davie for Dr. Penalver. He did my hysterectomy 11 years ago. I trust his reputation & his expertise. In my opinion, he is a rock star!
About Dr. Manuel Penalver, MD
- Oncology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Penalver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penalver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penalver has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions and Colporrhaphy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Penalver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Penalver speaks Spanish.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Penalver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penalver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penalver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penalver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.