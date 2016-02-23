Dr. Manuel Pun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Pun, MD
Overview
Dr. Manuel Pun, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Pun works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Specialists PC of Southern Connecticut4 Corporate Dr Ste 100, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 929-9799
-
2
Northeast Medical Group Heart Vascular - Trumbull112 Quarry Rd Ste 400, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 333-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pun?
Excellent doctor, easy to talk to and ver thorough
About Dr. Manuel Pun, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1205833167
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pun works at
Dr. Pun has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pun speaks Cantonese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pun. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.