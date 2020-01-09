Overview

Dr. Manuel Quinones, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine.



Dr. Quinones works at HealthCare Partners Medical Grp in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Fullerton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.