Dr. Manuel Rivera-Alsina, MD
Dr. Manuel Rivera-Alsina, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Texas Health Science Center Houston
Texas Urogynecology and Laser Surgery Center1700 N Oregon St Ste 520, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7510Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
El Paso Maternal Fetal Medicine - East10175 Gateway Blvd W Ste 210, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 229-4991
El Paso Maternal Fetal Medicine - Las Cruces2930 Hillrise Dr Ste 6, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (915) 229-4920
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1740260082
- University Of Texas Health Science Center Houston
- San Juan City Hospital, Puerto Rico
- Auxilio Mutuo Hospital, San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
