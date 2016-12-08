Dr. Manuel Rodriguez, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Rodriguez, DDS is an Oral Surgery Practitioner in Princeton, WV. They completed their fellowship with National Oncologist Institute in Havana, Cuba
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations
Princeton Office220 Locust St, Princeton, WV 24740 Directions (304) 425-8220Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Beckley Office150 Brookshire Ln, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 255-1411Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
New in Cape Coral. Found this wonderful, caring dentist. And his attentive staff. Debbie especially made me feel at ease. I feel they'll do a good job in taking care of my dental problems.
- Oral Surgery
- English
- 1093955403
Education & Certifications
- National Oncologist Institute in Havana, Cuba
- University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine, Jackson Memorial
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
