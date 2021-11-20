Overview of Dr. Manuel Rodriguez, DPM

Dr. Manuel Rodriguez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez works at The Foot And Ankle Institute Of South Florida in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.