Dr. Manuel Rodriguez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Rodriguez, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Manuel Rodriguez, DPM
Dr. Manuel Rodriguez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations
-
1
Well Pharma Medical Research Corporation7000 SW 62nd Ave Ste 405, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 662-1444
-
2
South Miami Hospital6200 SW 73rd St, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 662-1444
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez?
I highly recommend Dr. Manuel Rodrigues, Podiatrist (South Miami Hospital) to anyone who has problems with the veins in their legs. For over 15 years or so, I have been to many podiatrists who all do the same thing. I visit them, they recommend special shoes that change every year. Even though my insurance covered it, my problem was not solved. Doctor Rodrigues cares for his patients and will go the extra mile. He did a major debridement on my lower right leg, explained the whole procedure and what to expect and it has been only one day since writing this review, but I notice a difference. I am still recovering but I do not have the annoying pain in my veins I was experiencing. We need more doctors who care about their patients instead of how much money can be made.
About Dr. Manuel Rodriguez, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1477729846
Education & Certifications
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.