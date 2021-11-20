See All Podiatrists in South Miami, FL
Dr. Manuel Rodriguez, DPM

Podiatry
3.9 (16)
Map Pin Small South Miami, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Manuel Rodriguez, DPM

Dr. Manuel Rodriguez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Rodriguez works at The Foot And Ankle Institute Of South Florida in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Well Pharma Medical Research Corporation
    7000 SW 62nd Ave Ste 405, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 662-1444
  2. 2
    South Miami Hospital
    6200 SW 73rd St, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 662-1444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 20, 2021
    I highly recommend Dr. Manuel Rodrigues, Podiatrist (South Miami Hospital) to anyone who has problems with the veins in their legs. For over 15 years or so, I have been to many podiatrists who all do the same thing. I visit them, they recommend special shoes that change every year. Even though my insurance covered it, my problem was not solved. Doctor Rodrigues cares for his patients and will go the extra mile. He did a major debridement on my lower right leg, explained the whole procedure and what to expect and it has been only one day since writing this review, but I notice a difference. I am still recovering but I do not have the annoying pain in my veins I was experiencing. We need more doctors who care about their patients instead of how much money can be made.
    Charles Aissen — Nov 20, 2021
    About Dr. Manuel Rodriguez, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477729846
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manuel Rodriguez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez works at The Foot And Ankle Institute Of South Florida in South Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rodriguez’s profile.

    Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

